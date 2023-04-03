WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Makes New $453,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 53.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of QLD traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.76. 1,989,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

