West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) is Robotti Robert’s 5th Largest Position

Robotti Robert reduced its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,601 shares during the period. West Fraser Timber makes up approximately 3.7% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Robotti Robert owned about 0.42% of West Fraser Timber worth $24,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

WFG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,904. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.01. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $67.45 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.