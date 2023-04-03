WhiteCoin Market Cap Hits $42.80 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $42.80 million and $696,754.24 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0560 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00327377 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000892 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000643 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003515 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.