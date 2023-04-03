Whittier Trust Co. Has $17.96 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $344.35. 162,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.80. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

