Whittier Trust Co. Has $24.54 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,565 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after acquiring an additional 699,309 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,595,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.85. 27,716,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.