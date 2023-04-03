Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Copart by 2,263.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.71. 267,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,560. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $75.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

