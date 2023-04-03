Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 3,129 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.31. 708,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,734,784. The company has a market cap of $146.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

