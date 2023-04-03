Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $17.45 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.34. 75,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $241.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.