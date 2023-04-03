Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,772.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 295,141 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

DIA stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $336.08. 1,115,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.52 and its 200 day moving average is $326.47. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $354.88.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

