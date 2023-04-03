Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,113 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,086. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $109.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.