Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after purchasing an additional 701,632 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,202,000 after purchasing an additional 373,142 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.30.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.21. 312,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.