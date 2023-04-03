Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,385 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $66.85. 27,716,473 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.