Whittier Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,264 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennon Green & Company LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $2,362,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $9,397,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.71. 4,685,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,987,551. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $546.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

