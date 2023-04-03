Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.19. 102,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,177. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $215.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

