Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 360 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,799 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after acquiring an additional 721,899 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after acquiring an additional 501,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,967,000 after acquiring an additional 416,748 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $83.24. The company had a trading volume of 970,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,604. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

