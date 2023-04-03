Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sets New 12-Month High at $326.67

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $326.67 and last traded at $325.40, with a volume of 17823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $320.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winmark in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winmark Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.61 and a 200 day moving average of $255.33.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 5,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.83, for a total transaction of $1,608,402.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,638.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 5,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.83, for a total transaction of $1,608,402.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,638.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $81,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,003. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winmark

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the first quarter worth about $47,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 864.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

