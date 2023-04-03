Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Down to $64.95

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.95, but opened at $63.22. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $63.59, with a volume of 157,467 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.94.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.