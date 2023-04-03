Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,964 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,757,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,107 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLT traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.59. 3,119,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,462,664. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $131.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

