Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,635 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.3% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,735,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.38. 1,397,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,986,382. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

