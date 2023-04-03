Wrapped Cardano Price Hits $0.38 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $13.14 billion and $20,946.51 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001366 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,643,358,228 coins and its circulating supply is 34,743,822,878 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,643,358,227.611 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.38762929 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $17,815.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

