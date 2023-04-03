Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a total market capitalization of $47.92 million and $5,326.02 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Velas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02035403 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $3,957.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.