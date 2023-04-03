X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 668,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 270,455 shares.The stock last traded at $37.23 and had previously closed at $37.19.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $729.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 128.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,909 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

