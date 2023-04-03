XRUN (XRUN) Price Tops $0.31

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One XRUN token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a market cap of $300.60 million and approximately $57,840.39 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

