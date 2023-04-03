XSGD Market Capitalization Tops $75.86 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, XSGD has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One XSGD token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002679 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $75.86 million and $873,797.08 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,991,260 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

