Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) COO Tracy L. Skeans Sells 3,790 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE YUM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.21. 1,299,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,316. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.86.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

