Zcash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25.25 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $604.98 million and approximately $25.25 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.05 or 0.00131741 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00053533 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00038676 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001463 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

