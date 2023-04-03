Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $36.28 on Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $36.28 or 0.00130608 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $592.32 million and approximately $28.44 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00053607 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00038182 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001460 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

