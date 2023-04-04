1,039,346 Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,039,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,157,000. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.88% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

CGCP stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $22.94. 32,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,152. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

