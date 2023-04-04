10,398 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,088,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,661,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,428,132. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $188.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.54.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.