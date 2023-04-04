114,399 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 114,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Flowers Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,657,000 after purchasing an additional 426,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,854,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,523,000 after acquiring an additional 59,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after acquiring an additional 243,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.12. 722,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,258. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

