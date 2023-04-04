1,353 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,069,000 after purchasing an additional 398,365 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,146,000 after purchasing an additional 310,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,233,886,000 after buying an additional 297,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

