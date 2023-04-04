1,431 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 264.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 9,750.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 471,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

IBM stock opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.