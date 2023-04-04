216,247 Shares in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Acquired by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 216,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,000. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of SUB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,163. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.89. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.45 and a 12-month high of $105.50.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

