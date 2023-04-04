28,942 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.14. 515,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,235. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.66. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

