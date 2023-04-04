3,098 Shares in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $154,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ROG traded down $4.36 on Tuesday, hitting $157.88. The company had a trading volume of 22,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,372. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.97. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $98.45 and a 52-week high of $274.51.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $223.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.40 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 12.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Rogers from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

