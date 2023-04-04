3,970 Shares in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Bought by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,042,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,429,000 after purchasing an additional 211,368 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,651,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,119,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 223,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 40,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.28. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

