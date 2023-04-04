3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MMM traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.46. The company had a trading volume of 389,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,425. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

