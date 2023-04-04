48,569 Shares in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Purchased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned about 0.28% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,591,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,263,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 271,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 182,919 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,409,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,610,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GTO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.48. 34,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.69. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.