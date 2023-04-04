4,945 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.12. 409,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,858. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $48.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

