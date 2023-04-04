89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

89bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $790.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. 89bio has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,529,326 shares of company stock valued at $41,016,456 and have sold 27,612 shares valued at $423,997. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 89bio by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,489 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

