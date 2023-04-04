89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.
89bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $790.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. 89bio has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 89bio by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,489 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 89bio (ETNB)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.