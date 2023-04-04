ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $1.85 million and $2,337.51 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001562 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,613.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

