Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 681,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 681,311 shares.The stock last traded at $23.90 and had previously closed at $23.04.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.