Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5-6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.12. 1,628,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,201. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.27.

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 148,059 shares of company stock worth $8,428,292 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

