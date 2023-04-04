Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Bought by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Stephens lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

ACHC opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

