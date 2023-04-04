Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 2,885.09%.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ATNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
