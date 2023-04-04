Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 2,885.09%.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.