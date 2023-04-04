Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 293,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 527,765 shares.The stock last traded at $7.99 and had previously closed at $8.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Adecoagro Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

About Adecoagro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Featured Stories

