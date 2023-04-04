Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 293,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 527,765 shares.The stock last traded at $7.99 and had previously closed at $8.19.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
