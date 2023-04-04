Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.54

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 194895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $504.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
