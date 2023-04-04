Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.54

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 194895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $504.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 205,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 302,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

