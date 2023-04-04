Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

AVK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. 101,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,006. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

