AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000.
AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA QPX traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,306. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.
About AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF
The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.
