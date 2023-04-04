Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $4.33

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.45. Aegon shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 629,725 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEG shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.15.

Aegon Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.1288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Aegon during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

